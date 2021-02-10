Special meeting scheduled to discuss bus stop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Later this afternoon city officials will hold a special city council meeting to discuss a push to improve a bus stop located on the city’s west side.

Officials say, the city has been working with CATA to upgrade the bus stop on Saginaw Street, just past Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

More specifically, a bus shelter is needed when the weather is an issue and residents have to wait for a ride.

It has been the focus of previous conversations due to its popularity among travelers.

The online meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on zoom.