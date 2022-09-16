LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Special Olympics torch known as the “Flame of Hope” made its way through the Lansing area late last night.

It began its journey at the Capitol steps at 11:30 a.m. before moving on to points south.

This Michigan law enforcement torch run started in the Copper Harbor in the Upper Peninsula last Saturday.

The run raises money and creates awareness for the Special Olympics, with the support of local law enforcement agencies along the way.

“It’s just really great to give back to such a great group of individuals who have such a positive outlook,” said Sgt. Madi Basinger with the Lansing Police Department.

Officials say the run is the single largest grassroots fundraising event for Special Olympics international.