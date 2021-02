DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Speer Electric Company in Dewitt confirmed that it’s arranging funds to pay off the lunch debt for Saint Johns public schools.

This is debt that families owe to the district for meals provided to students throughout the year.

Company officials say that the debt for Saint Johns was approximately $2,000.

Speer Electric also stated that it’s something they felt strongly about and would assist the students with.