Spending time outside? Health officials are still encouraging CDC guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With the weather warming up, many of us have seen people in parks, on sidewalks and even the golf course.

There is a debate on whether letting golf courses stay open, is a good idea.

“I think they’re uniquely situated to allow for exercise and yet social distancing and keeping people safe and separated at the same time,” said Republican State Representative for the 93rd District, Graham Filler.

Attorney General, Dana Nessel, doesn’t agree, and says it comes down to workers safety.

“That means they cannot work on-site to do all of the things that go along with you playing golf, like cleaning the bathrooms that you use, taking your money when you play, or wiping down the carts that you drive,” said Nessel.

State Rep. Filler says there are other states that have created guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and thinks Michigan could implement the same rules.

“From what I’ve seen, many states essentially made it a no contact policy, you book online, one person to a cart if carts are allowed at all,” he said.

If you aren’t planning to go golfing, even some of the simplest outdoor activities, might need a second thought.

“I just got a report of a bunch of kids outside blowing bubbles, now let’s talk about that for a minute, we are literally blowing, little air bubbles out of children’s mouth. The only positive I can think of that is that they’re blowing it directly into soap which was immediately disintegrate the virus protein particles,” said Health officer with the Ingham County Health Department, Linda Vail.

Vail says no matter what you’re doing outside, she’s still encouraging people to follow the CDC guidelines.

“The most important thing is that they actually follow these directions, follow these orders, whether they’re inside or outside,” said Vail.

She says she does encourage people to wear masks if they go out in public. Vail added that they stop people from directly touching their face. Many people with the coronavirus do not show symptoms, so the mask also helps prevent people from spreading it or catching it.