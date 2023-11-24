LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Motorists in Grand Rapids hit an unlikely traffic obstacle Friday morning– an overturned milk tanker.

The Michigan State Police reported Northbound U.S. 131 at the Wealth St. exit in Grand Rapids had been shut down about 8:30 a.m. because a tanker truck full of milk had overturned. The agency’s X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, reported the driver was uninjured and that speed appeared to play a factor in the crash.

Nexstar family station WOOD-TV 8 reports Grand Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to the scene about 7:20 a.m. The highway had to be shut down for clean up, in part because there was both milk and fuel on the roadway — a hazmat situation.

MSP reported the liquids could not be washed off the roadway because milk “can be toxic to fish in the water system.”

A tanker truck full of milk overturned Friday morning on NB U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids. (COURTESY/MSP West) A tanker truck full of milk overturned Friday morning on NB U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids. (COURTESY/MSP West) A tanker truck full of milk overturned Friday morning on NB U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids. (COURTESY/MSP West)

The highway was shutdown for about two hours, but it is open to traffic again.