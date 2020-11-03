SPLC Report: More than 516,000 outstanding absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Polling stations across Michigan will open at 7 a.m. and as for absentee ballots a new report shows that more than 516,000 of them involving the state of Michigan have yet to be returned.

The data was provided by the Southern Poverty Law Center which provides voter analysis including the tracking of requested and returned absentee ballots.

State officials are now urging voters to return their absentee ballots, or to simply vote in-person if possible.

Officials with the SPLC also say, that Michigan continues to have fewer first time voters than the national average.