Spooky Halloween Display in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — For more than five years, Samantha Beard of Mason has been adding spooky seasonal displays just in time for Halloween.

This year Beard included an elaborate hologram projection displaying over 30 minutes of dancing skeletons and ghoulish zombies. Beard was inspired by her father’s success in Halloween decorating and wished to replicate it as well as provide a sense of happiness amongst the COVID-19 epidemic.

The spooktastic display is open to the public and is located on East Columbia St between Rayner and Monroe in Mason.