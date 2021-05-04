Sports arenas want proof of vaccination

NEW YORK, NY (WLNS) – While some people and politicians remain divided on the topic of vaccine passports, many major sports arenas are already determining that it’s impossible to get inside without one.

Officials say, there is a growing list of sports venues that are now requiring digital proof of vaccination from all fans who want to attend games.

This list includes Yankee Stadium…Citi Field and Oracle Park where the San Francisco Giants play.

More than a third of NBA teams are using the “Health Pass” app to verify vaccines among fans.

As it currently stands, the questions of mandatory vaccination is being left up to local governments, as the Biden administration has said no to mandates on a federal level.