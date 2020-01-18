Are you 21 years and older and looking to get active and join a sports team?
If so, consider signing up for a MiLife Sports team in the Greater Lansing Area.
MiLife Sports is Greater Lansing’s group of 21+ coed adult leagues.
The group welcomes all players of any skill level.
You can register solo, as a small group or as a full team.
Sports include: softball, kickball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, dodgeball, football and more. To see the full list of leagues, visit this page.
Early bird registration for spring ends Jan. 21
Regular registration deadline ends in mid February.