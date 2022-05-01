JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Small businesses and food trucks flooded downtown Jackson on Sunday to help the city welcome the first day of May with the second annual “Spring Fling” shopping event. Residents joined in on the fun by enjoying the weather and checking out businesses in the area.

Organizers with the Jackson Downtown Development Authority said last year, downtown business owners got together to host the first spring fling to help attract more customers. This year, organizers said the event was bigger and better with food trucks joining in on the event.

Business owners said it was a great way to support one another.

“It’s a really big collaboration effort, you know. We all meet together and talk about ideas so its really exciting”, said Ella Moore, with The Blessed Nest. “It’s really nice to see everyone’s faces out and it’s really nice day to do it too.”

For some small pop-up shops, it was their first “Spring Fling”. Evon Beavers said she was grateful to share the space with established shops like Moore’s.

“Now, I’m out with my new stand today and to be doing it with them, it just makes it even more fun and the turn around I’ll get from this, oh yeah, all worth it,” said Beavers, owner of Vony’s Creatively Created Lemonade.

Several hundred people made their way around the 20 vendors selling items ranging from baked goods to specialty crafts. Seven food trucks were scattered around Michigan Avenue, Mechanic Street and Jackson Street.