LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Aggie Cromwell is a bouncy, optimistic German Shepherd/Labrador mix puppy, and she’s ready to grow alongside a new family. Her previous family never came looking for her, so she’s ready to become the new addition to a lucky family or household.

Because this happy-go-lucky 6-month-old girl is a pup, she’ll need a lot of time and patience while growing up, just like any other puppy. She’s got plenty of spunk and will need “someone to teach her how to be a bit more polite when greeting people,” her friends at ICACS said.

Empire Motors has sponsored Aggie Cromwell’s adoption fee, so there’s no charge for her adoption. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can find out more about her by clicking here or by calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.