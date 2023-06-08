Fire crews battling flames at an apartment complex in St. Johns. (Photo/St. Johns Fire Department).

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire at a St. Johns apartment complex resulted in a total loss, officials said.

Officials said the St. Johns Fire Department was sent to handle a porch fire in the 200 block of Ross Street on the night of June 2.

Shortly after the St. Johns Police Department arrived, the east side of the structure was also in flames. According to officials, a full response was then requested from the St. Johns, Fowler and Ovid Fire Departments.

The aftermath of a fire at a St. Johns apartment complex. (Photo/St. Johns Fire Department).

When the supporting fire crews made it to the scene, a progressive attack was ordered to bring the fire down, in order to search of both apartment units.

Officials say no injuries were reported. The building is a total loss.

Departments that assisted with the fire include the St. Johns Fire Department, Fowler Fire Department, Ovid Middlebury Fire Department, Clinton Area Ambulance Service Authority, Clinton County Central Dispatch, St. Johns Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.