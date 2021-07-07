St. John’s Baby Pantry looking for new home

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — For more than 22 years, a baby pantry has been running out of the First Congregational Church in St. Johns.

But in just a few months, all of that changes.

Kathy Smith has worked at the pantry since the very beginning.

“After this many years here, it’s gonna be really hard because when we moved here we didn’t have much to offer, but now we have a lot of stuff,” Smith said.

The church is in the process of getting sold.

“We will have to move by maybe September, October,” Smith said.

Now, this place that’s helped so many needs help finding a new space.

“Be on the first floor, and have plenty of parking,” Smith said.

So far, Smith said they have three new places they’ll be looking into. While she’s going to miss the church, she’s hopeful they’ll find another place to continue serving the community.

“It’s gonna be a hard thing but you know we’ll get through it like we got through everything,” Smith said.