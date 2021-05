ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS)—St. Johns City hall announced they will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1st.

The city of St. Johns City hall will continue to let the community make payments online through their website. The city also has the option of letting people drop off payments at its drop box located near Cass Street behind the courthouse.

For more information regarding St. Johns City hall visit its website, or call the City of St. Johns at (989) 224-8944.