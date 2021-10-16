St. John’s couple ties the knot at Sparrow Specialty Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There ‘s no denying the challenges the pandemic has brought on the lives of so many people.

One St. John’s couple is using their hardship to learn a valuable lesson in life about the time they have.

Words took on a new meaning for for Devlyn and Laurie Kuel.

“Do what you want to do. Don’t wait.”

The two tied the knot after trying to get married for years, but the pandemic kept getting in the way.

“We thought we would want to have a big wedding and we wanted to make sure everybody could be a part of it but obviously every time we tried to plan things didn’t go the way we wanted them to,” said Laurie Kuel.

But there was another challenge standing in the way.

Devlyn got COVID-19 twice, having to be hospitalized the second time.

“I’ve been on a ventilator where I just was out of my mind, not knowing where I was at,” said Devlyn Kuel. “I didn’t recognize anybody it was miserable.”

Laurie was always there to support him.

The two decided to take advantage of the time they have together and get married in the hospital.

For the day, nurses became flower girls.

The team who’s still taking care of Devlyn did everything to make today special for the two who decided to become one.

In a time when they’ve seen so much pain, being able to help a couple who they say is always so positive meant everything.

“That’s the biggest thing I love about my job is that we can when people are in their most vulnerable state give them something to be happy, and laugh and smile.” said Kristie Beckholt, Executive Medical Director “Something positive and then for our whole staff it’s a team here it effects everyone positively.”

Devyln is hoping to be released soon, though he’s still got some hurdles to clear.

Luckily, Devlyn knows he won’t be doing it alone.

“It’s just important that we are together and that’s it.”



