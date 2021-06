ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – The St Johns Fire Department has issued a burn ban on any outdoor burning until further notice.

This ban includes residents with annual burn permits.

The ban is in effect for the Department’s entire coverage, which includes Bingham Township, Greenbush Township, the east half of Bengal Township, and the City of St. Johns

Citizens can dial 989-224-2151 if they have questions regarding the ban.