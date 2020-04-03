St. Johns Lions Club Drop-off recycling site closed

FILE – In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. The state of California is fining CVS Pharmacy a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on bottles and cans at some of its locations, regulators said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) The St Johns Lions Club drop off recycling site (located in St Johns) has closed due to COVID-19 health and safety issues.

The announcement is effective immediately and is in effect until further notice.