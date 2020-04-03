St. Johns Lions Club Drop-off recycling site closed

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. The state of California is fining CVS Pharmacy a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on bottles and cans at some of its locations, regulators said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) The St Johns Lions Club drop off recycling site (located in St Johns) has closed due to COVID-19 health and safety issues.

The announcement is effective immediately and is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar