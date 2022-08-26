A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A St. Johns man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children division with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

Austin Hiebert, 28, has been charged with child sexual abuse activity, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police said the investigation started when a member of the public reported an incident, which eventually led the investigation to a home in St. Johns where Hiebert lived.

A search warrant was executed at the home, and digital evidence was taken, police said.

Hiebert was arraigned in 65A District Court in Clinton County on Thursday.

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony that carries a charge of 20 years in prison, accosting a minor for immoral purposes is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, and use of a computer to commit a crime is also a felony with a prison sentence up to 20 years.