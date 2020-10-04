St. Johns Middle School moves to online learning, after someone tested positive for COVID-19

St Johns, Mich – St Johns Middle School moves to online learning, after someone test positive for COVID-19.
Which has led to several students and staff having to be quarantined for the next 2 weeks.
The school sent a letter to parents and guardians, saying the situation was investigated by The Mid-Michigan District Health Department.
Out of caution and due to the limited number of substitute teachers available, Middle School students only will move to remote learning for the next 2 weeks. In-person classes will resume on Monday, October 19th.
Students should follow their daily schedule and connect in with their classroom teacher through Google Classroom.
If a student is in need of materials that are currently in the building, you are asked to call the Middle School Main Office at 989-227-4300.
