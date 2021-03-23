St. John’s Mint Festival is back this year

St. John’s, Mich. (WLNS) — St. John’s Mint Festival is back for the 2021 year.

The two-day festival begins August 13 and runs to the 15th.

Due to the pandemic, some of the usual activities may not be held.

Typical events held in past festivals include: Arts & Crafts, Flea Market, Carnival, Sports Tournaments (3-on-3 basketball, kickball & Bocce Ball), Free Entertainment, Kids Games, Quilt Show, New & Classic Car Shows, Beverage Tent downtown & much more.

If you are a vendor please note that social distancing between vendor booths will be provided, along with sanitizing stations throughout the festival. For more information email the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at ccchamber@4wbi.net.