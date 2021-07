ST JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – A mural painted under a bridge on Business 127 in St Johns has been defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti.

A 6 News multimedia journalist photographed the defacement. Images can be seen below.

The original mural was painted by an artist tea_murdah on Instagram.







6 News has reached out to the artist for comment and is waiting for a response.

<<<THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE>>