ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – The St. Johns City Commission has unanimously chosen a new mayor and vice mayor.

On June 26, the St. Johns City Commission selected Scott Dzurka to be the city’s mayor. It also chose Brad Gurski to fill the vice mayor position, originally held by Dzurka.

“It is a great honor to serve on the commission and as mayor. We have a strong, dedicated and

experienced team,” said Dzurka in a press release. “We are all excited about collaborating to guide the City of St. Johns forward in a clear, strategic direction.”

This comes after a May 22 meeting, where Chris Hyzer was selected with a unanimous vote to fill the vacant commission seat.

Hyzder, Dzurka and Gurski, alongside two other commission members, serve as the city’s lawmaking body.