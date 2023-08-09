LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Bureau of Justice Assistance will award the St. Johns Police Department a grant for body-worn cameras. This is part of a group of awards being made to small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies for body-worn cameras.

The bureau will provide $7.1 million to 265 agencies across 44 states. These awards are in addition to the over $10 million that was awarded in 2022 for body-worn cameras to small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies.

“The St. Johns Police Department strives to align its operations with contemporary best practices. This award will make it possible for our agency to provide a higher level of transparency, accountability and safety to the citizens of St. Johns,” says Chief David Kirk, St. Johns Police Department.

Bureau of Justice Assistance Director Karhlton F. Moore says body-worn cameras are “a vital tool for law enforcement agencies to increase accountability and build trust with the communities they serve.”

The bureau selected Justice & Security Strategies, Inc. to administer a competitive micro-grant program to law enforcement agencies seeking to initiate or expand a body-worn camera program and provide customized training and technical assistance to recipients.

For more information about the body-worn camera micro-grant program and a list of the agencies receiving funds, visit the Small, Rural and Tribal Body-Worn Camera website.