ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, the former mayor of St. Johns took to social media, criticizing multiple aspects of the city’s government.

In the posts, former Mayor Roberta Cocco claimed she faced hostility from city leaders.

She resigned after only six months in office.

On Monday, the St. John’s City Commission responded to some of Cocco’s claims, saying that certain accusations were factually false.

Cocco claimed that Kristina Kinde, the interim manager and treasurer, used obscene language during an April 4 meeting.

The Commission claims that it watched the meeting’s footage, and that no profane language was used.

Cocco also allegedly claimed Kinde gave herself an “uncontested 5% raise.”

The Commission asserted that the former city manager recommended a 5% pay increase for all director-level staff.

One issue Cocco took particular interest in was the construction of the Wilson Center.

“A lot of the issues I was looking into, I couldn’t get the support necessary to take any kind of action,” Cocco continued in her post. “Whether it’s to verify numbers or get a business plan or why the Wilson Center really made sense.”

In response, the City Commission created a Wilson Center page on their website where people can submit questions regarding the project.

“While some of Ms. Cocco’s perspectives may be valid, others rely on partial information,” the Commission concluded.