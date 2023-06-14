LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman from St. Johns faces over three years in prison for tax fraud and embezzlement.

Amanda Root, 42, was found guilty of tax fraud and embezzlement exceeding $420,000.

Root worked for Glenn Beuge Buick GMC in Lansing, overseeing accounts receivable and accounts payable. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, Root embezzled $420,000 from the dealership between 2016 and 2019 for the purposes of gambling.

When the dealership was closing, Root allegedly told three other people that she was stealing from the dealership and that she had $250,000 in gambling losses.

She also failed to claim the additional income on her taxes.

“This conviction is the result of great collaborative work by our partners at the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Treasury,” Nessel said in a statement. “Family-owned businesses and other small or local interests can be irreparably devastated by embezzlement on this scale from their own trusted employees, and I am grateful to all three departments involved here for helping to secure justice in this significant theft.”​

Root pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement and one count of filing a false tax return in April.

She was sentenced to 42 months (three-and-a-half-years) in prison.

She was also ordered to repay $459,645.70 to the victims, the insurance companies and the Department of Treasury.