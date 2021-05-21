St. Vincent Catholic Charities to pause hosting new children

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Saint Vincent Catholic Charities are pausing hosting new children due to staff shortages, the Charity’s CEO Andrea Seyka said in a statement.

“The children being referred to our program have intensive mental health needs and physical behaviors-more than our staff has traditionally been able to handle. In addition, we’ve struggled to recruit and retain enough staff with a skill set necessary to overcome this challenge,” the statement said.

The staff shortage has resulted in a licensing issue with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The Charities are currently “in discussion” with MDHHS to correct the issue.

The CEO said that the Charities will use this time to train and educate staff.

“Thank you for your continued prayers,” Seyka said.