St. Vincent’s worker charged with sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Brett Donald Fellows, a former employee of St. Vincent’s Catholic Charities in Lansing, has been charged with sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old that was in the care of St. Vincent’s.

The Lansing Township Police Dept received a Child Protective Services referral in February regarding alleged sexual assault between Fellows and the teenager.

Lansing Police launched an investigation and found substantial evidence suggesting their was more than one sexual assault occurring from January and February of 2021.

Fellows was arrested and has been officially charged with felony Criminal Sexual Misconduct in the third degree (Foster Care.)

Fellows’ next hearing is scheduled for May 15 at 8:30 a.m.