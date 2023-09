LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One man is behind bars tonight on allegations he stabbed another man in Dansville.

Michigan State Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Jackson St. in Dansville at 6:15 p.m. The two men are roommates and had been arguing, officials say. The argument lead to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery, police say. Detectives from the Michigan State Police continue to investigate.