LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) is calling for an indicted colleague to step down.

In a press statement issued Tuesday night, Stabenow says New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat, should resign from the U.S. Senate.

“The allegations against Senator Bob Menendez are very serious and deeply concerning,” Stabenow said. “While he deserves his presumption of innocence, I believe it’s best for him to step down from the U.S. Senate. Bob is a longtime colleague, and it saddens me to come to this decision.”

A federal indictment against Menendez was unsealed in Manhattan federal court four days ago. It accuses the longtime Senator and current chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. If convicted on all three counts, Menendez could face as much as 45 years in federal prison.

Stabenow joined U.S. Senators Corey Booker of New Jersey, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jon Tester of Nevada and Jacky Rosen of Nevada in calling for Menendez’s resignation.