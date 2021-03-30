Stabenow: “Health care above the neck should be funded the same way as health care below the neck”

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many in Michigan — a topic that’s important to Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

She toured Lifeways Community Mental Health in Jackson today — a facility that now has four million new reasons to be excited.

Stabenow has worked for years to fix the funding gap between mental and physical health and her most recent message is straight forward.

“Health care above the neck, should be funded the same way as health care below the neck,” Stabenow said.

However for decades, mental health at both the state and federal level have been funded exclusively through grant programs.

“The problem (with that) is, when the grant runs out, the service runs out,” Stabenow said.

But when it comes to physical health centers, those are eligible to receive federal funding from things like Medicaid in addition to grants, so there’s always a consistent flow of funding.

“We didn’t have the same system for mental health and addiction services, so I said ‘why not’?,” Stabenow said. ” (I asked) Why don’t we create a system with high quality standards?”

That’s why in 2014, Stabenow helped create the ‘Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act’. It set the same sort of standards that previously existed on the physical health side — by creating Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

And now, seven years later, Lifeways learned it will be the newest buisness under that delegation and receive nearly $4 million in funding.

“We will change the dialogue from the conversation of ‘what type of insurance do you have’ to ‘how can I help you?,” said Lifeways CEO Maribeth Leonard.

The Covid-19 crisis has only increased the need for these types of resources. Stabenow says she wants people who need mental health care to get help before having to go to a hospital for treatment, or worse, jail.

“It has only been amplified by the pandemic,” she said. “Now it’s even more of a crisis because of what people are going through in so many ways.”