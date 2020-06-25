Stabenow introduces bill to help Michigan School Districts and colleges safely reopen this fall

FILE – In this July 22, 2019 file photo, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks in Detroit. Stabenow says President Donald Trump’s $16 billion bailout package for farmers hurt by the trade war with China unfairly picks winners and losers, pitting the North against the South and small farms against wealthy producers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio,File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow introduced a bipartisan bill today to help Michigan schools and colleges cover the costs of protecting students and educators from COVID-19. The Reopen Schools Safely Act will establish a major federal grant program at the U.S. Department of Education to help school districts and colleges reopen this fall.

A conservative analysis by the School Superintendents Association found that an average school district needs up to $1.8 million to reopen safely. The bipartisan bill was introduced with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana.

“As we look to the Fall, every parent, teacher and administrator I know is anguishing over how we safely return our children to school,” said Senator Stabenow. “The reality is, we can’t fully reopen our economy and parents can’t return to work, if our schools can’t safely open. And because of the incredible strain from the COVID crisis, states need federal help. This legislation has brought Republicans and Democrats together to put the safety of our children first and to make sure our schools and colleges have the resources they need to meet this unprecedented challenge.”

With the grant funding from Senator Stabenow’s bill, school districts and colleges will have flexibility to use these funds for any expense needed to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19. These expenses include personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies, temperature-screening equipment, certified COVID-19 tests, and more.

Governors, who will apply for the funding, will have the flexibility to determine the distribution of funds to local school districts, colleges, and universities based on the needs of their state.