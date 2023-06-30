LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Senator Debbie Stabenow released a statement after the supreme court voted to disband affirmative action.

Affirmative action allowed colleges to consider race when reviewing college applications. This was to ensure a diverse learning environment. Senator Stabenow’s says that she believes that everyone should have a chance to succeed.

“Yesterday it was racial diversity in higher education, today it’s attacking the LGBTQ+ community and people crippled with student loan debt. It’s deeply concerning that a group of MAGA Republicans has taken over the highest court of the land and are systematically rolling back our freedoms and opportunities for everyone to have a fair shot to succeed in this country. This fight is not over. It’s now more important than ever for Congress and the Administration to take all actions possible to grow the middle class.” Senator Stabenow said.

The supreme court voted agents this in a 6-3 decision.