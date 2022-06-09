LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More lawmakers are joining the ranks to ask President Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for Otsego County following a devastating tornado that hit Gaylord.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested that Biden issue the declaration on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Joe Biden, Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow as well as Rep. Jack Bergman ask for the declaration to be put into effect as soon as possible.

We ask that you approve this declaration as soon as possible to direct federal resources towards the site of destruction caused by an EF-3 tornado, which significantly damaged homes and businesses in the area. This horrible disaster also destroyed businesses, devastated the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, displaced residents from their now-uninhabitable homes, and left considerable debris in its wake.” Excerpt of letter sent to President Biden

A federal Major Disaster declaration streamlines federal assistance to individuals and small businesses and helps protect communities from future disasters.

The assistance includes Individual Assistance for individuals and families, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to prevent damage that might occur in the future.