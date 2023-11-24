LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has issued a statement regarding the release of hostages once held by Hamas.

“The release of the first hostages who have been held by Hamas since their brutal attack on October 7 is good news. Thank you to the Biden administration for their work with our international partners to broker this agreement and secure a pause in fighting.

“It is also essential that this allows critically-needed humanitarian aid to innocent families in Gaza. The next step is to secure the safe release of all of the remaining hostages and protect the lives of innocent civilians.

“At the same time, America must continue to stand with Israel as they work to eliminate Hamas and their deadly attacks. We must also commit to the difficult work of finding a lasting peace in the region.”

— Statement by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Nov. 23, 2023