LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has issued a statement regarding the release of hostages once held by Hamas.
“The release of the first hostages who have been held by Hamas since their brutal attack on October 7 is good news. Thank you to the Biden administration for their work with our international partners to broker this agreement and secure a pause in fighting.
“It is also essential that this allows critically-needed humanitarian aid to innocent families in Gaza. The next step is to secure the safe release of all of the remaining hostages and protect the lives of innocent civilians.
“At the same time, America must continue to stand with Israel as they work to eliminate Hamas and their deadly attacks. We must also commit to the difficult work of finding a lasting peace in the region.”— Statement by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Nov. 23, 2023
Hamas has been holding hundreds of people hostage since they initiated a war against Israel on Oct. 7. A deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt, with the U.S., Israel and Hamas officials negotiating, was announced Tuesday. The deal included a ceasefire between the two warring parties, an influx of humanitarian aid into the Gaza and the release of 50 women and children held by Hamas in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held by Israel