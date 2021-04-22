Staff: McDaniel not considering gubernatorial run

UNDATED (WOOD) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is not eying a run at the Michigan governor’s office, her staff says.

Politico reported McDaniel told RNC members in Dallas Wednesday that she had considered running against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

But McDaniel’s chief of staff Richard Walters refuted that in a Thursday statement to News 8:

“Gov. Whitmer’s dismal record of leadership has done lasting harm to Michigan families. Michigan would be vastly better off with a change in leadership, but the chairwoman has no desire to do anything else other than lead the Republican Party to victory in 2022 by taking back the House and Senate.” Richard Walters

McDaniel, whose grandfather was late Michigan Gov. George Romney, was previously the Michigan Republican Party chair. She became RNC chair in 2017 under former President Donald Trump after she helped him secure the state the previous November.