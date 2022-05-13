LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After two years, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is back for its 30th year.

On Saturday, people have an opportunity to donate non-perishable food items without leaving their doorstep.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

It’s put together by the National Association of Letter Carriers. The drive has collected nearly 2 billion pounds of food since it started back in 1991.

One mail carrier is asking the community to do its part by giving back to those in need.

“People can’t get as much as they used to for the same amount of money,” said Lansing mail carrier Valerie Marsh.

That’s where the Stamp Out Hunger food drive comes in to help those struggling to keep their bellies full.

Every year since October 1991, the National Association of Letter Carriers along with sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees have given back to communities. Until 2020.

“The last two years we didn’t do it because of COVID and so the community and carriers are very excited about it this year,” said Marsh.

Marsh says if you are planning to donate, be sure to have your donations bagged and near your mailbox in the morning before your letter carrier arrives.

