State accepting grant proposals to fight invasive species

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is accepting new proposals for initiatives to fight invasive species in our state.

The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program has $3.6 million dollars in grants available for that purpose this year.

Priorities in 2020 include:

Detecting high-risk invasive species like Japanese stiltgrass and hemlock woolly adelgid, with a focus on surveys in high-quality environments like Great Lakes islands

Developing strategies to increase public adoption of decontamination practices

Projects to increase preparation for invasive species

Supporting Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas

Providing new tools or techniques to detect and managed established invasive species, like European frog-bit, starry stonewort, and invasive knotweed species

The individual grants range from $25,000 to $400,000. Applicants must match 10% of the grant amount.

Local, state, federal, and tribal units of government can apply for these grants, as well as nonprofit organizations and universities.

Full project proposals are due by December 11th. Awards will be announced in March.