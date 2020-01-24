State agency posts new rules for marijuana events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As city and state officials continue to work out details for adult-use marijuana, a Michigan agency put out some new rules for temporary public marijuana events.

The executive director of the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) says the new rules for public events took months to put together.

If you’re trying to put together an event like this,the most important thing to know is you need certain licenses at least 90 days before your event. Make sure the event itself is cleared with the state and that you’re clear as an organizer.

During those events marijuana sales and use are restricted to people 21 and older, and it can’t be seen from any public place.

The rules could make planning events more complicated, but Andrew Brisbo says it’s all for public safety.

“What we want to see with these events is that they’re handled in a safe manner, that we’re preventing access to anyone who’s under the age of 21,” Brisbo says. “The other thing to bear in mind is these events can only occur in municipalities and venues where the municipality has approved the event at that location. So there needs to be some coordination with municipal officials for anyone who wants to hold these events as well.”

We’ve posted a link to the full list of the new rules in the Seen on 6 section of our website.