(WLNS) — Many people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

But now, the state’s unemployment insurance agency is offering a phone appointment option.

They are for people who have specific claim issues, like, filing the wrong social security number, their claim is inactive or they need to file a claim, but one has already been filed in their name.

