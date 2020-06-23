State attorney general files brief to open a special enrollment period during COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining 14 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which they said failed people by not creating a special enrollment period for 38 states where people rely on the federal exchange for health insurance.

The brief says the COVID-19 crisis has created both critical need and legal obligation to create a special enrollment period on the health care marketplace website to help millions get affordable health care coverage.

The affordable care Act provides secretary Alex Azar with the authority to create speical enrollment periods outside of the normal enrollment period for hardships and special situations that warrant it.

Michigan is one of the states that relies on the healthcare marketplace to run our healthcare exchanges.