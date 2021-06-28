State awards six contracts for COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk populations

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly $60 million in contracts have been awarded byt he Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk populations and settings in Michigan.

“Providing mobile and other community-based vaccination services will help ensure high-risk individuals have access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director in a press release.

“This is part of the state’s efforts to bring vaccine into communities and to vaccinate as many Michiganders as possible. To date, more than 61% of Michigan residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine and we continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get theirs as soon as possible. There are several variants of the virus circulating in our state, including the concerning Delta variant, and we know the vaccine is our best protection against COVID-19.”

The money will go to improving vaccine access for the homebound, mobile clinics, neighborhood testing sites, access to vaccines for seasonal agricultural workers, shelters and medium-large vaccination sites.

The following bidders have been awarded two-year contracts to provide the following services:

ACCESS, Region 10, homebound; community mobile sites; shelters and vulnerable populations – $1,100,000.

Ambulnz Holdings, LLC, statewide, homebound; community mobile sites; seasonal agriculture; and shelters and vulnerable populations – $15,000,000.

Honu Management Group, statewide, homebound; community mobile sites; neighborhood testing sites; seasonal agriculture; and shelters and vulnerable populations – $20,000,000.

Recovery Mobile Clinic, Regions 9 and 10, community mobile sites; and shelters and vulnerable populations – $1,400,000.

Thompson Technologies, statewide, homebound, community mobile sites; seasonal agriculture; and shelters and vulnerable populations – $15,000,000.

Visit Healthcare, statewide, community mobile sites; seasonal agriculture; and shelters and vulnerable populations – $7,000,000.

The total value of the contracts will be based on actual usage/need based on site type and actual number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.