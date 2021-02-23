Michigan Bar Exam to begin in virtual format

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — Once again, those looking to take the next step in the law profession will be doing so through the State Bar Exam.

Due to the pandemic, things will once again be different, and this test will be taken online.

The Michigan Supreme Court previously announced the exam will take place on both Feb. 23rd and 24th.

The exam will consist of 15 Michigan law based essays and 200 multiple choice questions.

During the previous Exam in July, which was also held virtually, some participants experienced technical errors, but this time officials say that shouldn’t happen.

If anyone does experience any problems, they should report them so accommodations can be made.