LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Things got heated today as the state Board of Canvassers met to discuss petitions that could lead to changes in elections laws.

The state Board of Canvassers reviews petition initiatives and the language around them.

During Monday’s meeting, there were some intense discussions surrounding them.

Three petitions submitted to the board for approval to start collecting signatures were from MI Right to Vote and Promote the Vote 2022.

One of them would extend the deadline for gathering signatures for law referendums to 6 months, instead of the current 90 days.

Another looks to strengthen laws that prohibit voter harassment.

But the meaning around the term “fundamental right to vote” sparked debate between board members, with some saying voters still faced barriers.

Others wanted the term removed.

“The language established the fundamental right to vote. There is a fundamental right to vote. It’s been recognized by federal and state courts for many many years… It is Secure MI Vote’s position that that language is unnecessary and it is not impartial,” said Robert Aveers with Secure MI Vote.

Monday’s approval just gives the green light for both groups to start collecting signatures on those initiatives ahead of election season.

Those weren’t the only petitions before the board of state canvassers today.

One petition would put limitations on fees and interest charged by payday loan services and require those loans to specifically warn consumers about those charges.

Another petition would limit enforcement and penalties for certain drug laws

and decriminalize certain psychoactive plants and mushrooms. The board gave procedural approval to both.