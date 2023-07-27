LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The former police chief of Hartford, Mich., in Van Buren County, faces nine charges, including eight felonies, for alleged drug-dealing activities during her time as police chief.

Former police chief Tressa Beltran appeared before the 7th District Court in Paw Paw and was bound over to the 36th Circuit Court for trial on all charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.

The state alleges that, while working in the role of chief, Beltran sold controlled substances, stole controlled substances, used her influence to extort others, illegally possessed several types of substances and committed embezzlement.

Detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office investigated Beltran after having received several tips. Ultimately, the sheriff’s office and the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit found evidence that Beltran had used her position to commit the offenses, according to the Office of Attorney General.

“No one in this state is above the law, and we expect law enforcement officers to abide by the oath they’ve taken when they serve the public and to fulfill their duties with integrity,” Nessel said.

The state charged Beltran with the following: