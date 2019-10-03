State Christmas tree donated by Upper Peninsula family

For the 23rd time the official state Christmas tree is coming from the Upper Peninsula to a place of honor on the front lawn of the Capitol.

The 61-foot blue spruce is being donated by the Jordan and Sarah Wolfenberg family of Iron Mountain.

This is the fourth state tree to come from Dickenson County.

The tree will be harvested Thursday, October 24, and delivered to the Capitol with the help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

The timberman will cut the tree and transport it to Lansing at no cost to the owners or state.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, November 22, at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

The switch will be flipped to light up the tree at at approximately 7:45 p.m., weather permitting.