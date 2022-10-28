The state Christmas tree is being transported to Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.

State officials held a ceremony this morning in St. Johns to cut down the massive holiday pine tree.

The 63-foot-tall spruce was donated by the mother and daughter tandem, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck.

The tree was near the road and almost touching the home, making it a tough job to lift over some wires in the area.

This is the first time in Michigan’s history that the state Christmas tree came from Clinton County, and only the twelfth time the tree has come from the Lower Peninsula.

Officials said the tree will arrive at the Capitol on Saturday.