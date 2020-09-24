State completes planned aerial treatment to combat EEE

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

­­­­­LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Aerial treatment to help prevent the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was completed Wednesday, Sept. 23, with more than 462,000 acres treated, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said.

At this time, no additional treatment is planned. MDHHS will continue to monitor the situation and treatment zones could be added if new cases are found and aerial treatment would be effective to reducing risk of exposure.

Currently, confirmed cases of EEE include a Barry County resident and 32 animals – 30 equine and two deer. In addition, a Montcalm County resident is suspected to have EEE following preliminary testing by the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories. Impacted counties are Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

“Aerial treatment was important to protect the health and safety of Michiganders,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We continue to urge communities and residents to take precautions against mosquito bites as the risk of EEE remains until the first hard frost.”

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill. People can be infected with EEE from one bite of a mosquito carrying the virus. Persons younger than age 15 and over age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection.

Residents can stay healthy by following steps to avoid mosquito bites:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

For more information about EEE, visit Michigan.gov/EEE.