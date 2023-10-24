GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the state investigates Consumers Energy for potential overbilling and malfunctioning meters, the utility must now demonstrate why it shouldn’t be found in violation of state standards.

The Michigan Public Service Commission issued the show-cause order Tuesday.

Consumers Energy must file testimony on its issues with estimated billing, failure to provide actual meter readings and delays in completing new service installations, the commission said. In addition, by Nov. 14, the utility must show cause why it shouldn’t be held in violation of various MPSC standards and practices.

Meanwhile, staff members will continue to investigate Consumers Energy, according to MPSC.

The investigation dates back to July when MPSC began probing the utility after “persistent customer complaints” about atypically high estimated bills as Consumers transitioned from 3G to 4G technology.

A pre-hearing is set for Dec. 4.

In a statement provided to News 8 Tuesday, Brian Wheeler, media relations manager for Consumers Energy, said the utility is reviewing the order. “In the meantime, Consumers Energy remains committed to doing right by its customers, and we are focused on continuous improvement,” Wheeler said. “We are working diligently to deliver the service our customers and the MPSC expect.”