State continues push to get shots after lottery winner announcement

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan. A top official at the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday, July 15 a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week, in what could be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With COVID-19 on the rise, there’s a renewed push to get more people vaccinated. A prominent effort was the MI Shot 2 Win Program- sweepstakes with a one million and a two million dollar winner.

Today, the one million dollar winner was announced.

Is this lottery helping boost vaccinations?

Latonda Anderson got a knock at the door and the surprise of her life. Anderson was announced as the one million dollar winner in the Mi Shot 2 Win Sweepstakes, a lottery program that is giving out a total five million dollars as an incentive for those on the fence to get vaccinated.

“In my opinion it’s the ultimate act of unselfishness” says Anderson.

Still, during the past few months, the vaccination rate has slowed in Michigan. The state is averaging just shy of 3600 new vaccines per day in the month of July. It was more than 7200 per day in June. If the current rate held, Michigan wouldn’t reach its goal of 70% until 2022, but officials say there’s a reason numbers have dropped.

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh says,

“The MI shot to win sweepstakes is one strategy we have deployed especially during the lull in the middle of the summer when vaccine rates tend to slow no matter what vaccine … this strategy was deployed during a time where we wanted to sustain and create urgency.”

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist insists that a sense of urgency remains,

“We’re going to pull out all the stops, it is a key priority for the state of Michigan to do something every single day to get folks vaccinated… We also are going to continue to work with key voices across communities to engage them on their ideas and also ask them to speak out on the importance of getting vaccinated.”

There are still more opportunities to win daily prizes of $50,000.

The lieutenant governor has one final reason why everyone should get the shot,

“Getting vaccinated is a choice that doesn’t just benefit you individually but benefits all of us.”