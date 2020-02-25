State Dept of Treasury warns against using third parties to pay taxes

Do you owe taxes?

If so, the Michigan Department of Treasury is encouraging taxpayers who owe state income taxes to the state of Michigan to make online payments directly to the treasury.

The announcement comes as the Michigan Department of Treasury has been seeing an increase in the use of third-party bill payment services to pay significant state tax bills.

These providers usually accept credit card payments online and then send a check to the state through the U.S. Postal Service.

The state’s treasury department is particularly concerned for taxpayers because personal information could be compromised.

When people go through third-party providers, it can delay the processing of state income tax returns due to the extra time needed to identify the taxpayer and apply the amount paid to a related outstanding bill.

“Taxpayers need to be vigilant when using the services of third-party payment providers,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury’s Tax Administration programs. “If you owe, please go to our website to pay your outstanding tax bill. We don’t want taxpayers to become a victim of identity theft or face penalties and interest due to an unauthorized service routing a payment incorrectly.”

The state Treasury Department recommends that taxpayers pay their outstanding tax bills on www.michigan.gov/incometax. Payments made through the state of Michigan’s website are authenticated to ensure payments are made to a taxpayer’s account.